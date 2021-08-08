Analysts Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.70 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will report $11.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $1.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 645.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $54.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.84 million to $55.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $106.75 million, with estimates ranging from $52.59 million to $167.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OCUL. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.53. 1,042,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $803.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.16. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

