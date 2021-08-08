Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) posted its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Koppers updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.60 EPS.

NYSE KOP traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,648. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $656.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.57. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KOP. Compass Point lifted their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Koppers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

