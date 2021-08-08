Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) posted its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Koppers updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.60 EPS.
NYSE KOP traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,648. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $656.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.57. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44.
In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Koppers
Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).
