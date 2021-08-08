Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 505.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,774,000 after buying an additional 834,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 251.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,996,000 after buying an additional 779,815 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,512. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $132.47 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.14. The firm has a market cap of $178.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

