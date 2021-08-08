Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$8.350 EPS.
Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.33. The company had a trading volume of 711,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,423. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.75.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.43.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.