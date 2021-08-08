Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$8.350 EPS.

Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.33. The company had a trading volume of 711,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,423. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.75.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.43.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

