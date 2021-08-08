Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $11,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Square by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,040,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,721,000 after buying an additional 134,689 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Square by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,198,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Square by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $6.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,490,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,120,402. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.97. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.32, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total transaction of $984,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 778,704 shares of company stock valued at $174,621,969 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.35.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

