Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 1,118 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,724,000 after buying an additional 4,164,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,798,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,737,000 after buying an additional 3,614,138 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,023,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,351,000 after buying an additional 3,547,747 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,594,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000,000 after buying an additional 3,492,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,583,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,312,455. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.