Bay Rivers Group Increases Stock Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the quarter. Big Lots accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Big Lots by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Big Lots by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 28,936 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Big Lots by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.46. 384,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,713. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIG. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

