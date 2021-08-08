Bay Rivers Group Has $1.37 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bay Rivers Group increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Dollar General by 146.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.15. 784,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,288. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $236.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.77.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.