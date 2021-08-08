Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives GBX 3,645.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,645.50 ($47.63).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price target on shares of Future in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Future from GBX 3,140 ($41.02) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total transaction of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

Future stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,562 ($46.54). 137,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,196. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,186.59. Future has a 1 year low of GBX 1,368 ($17.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,664 ($47.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

