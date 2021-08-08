Brokerages Expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to report sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.43 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on SON. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at $958,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 145.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 17.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 128,679 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.06. The stock had a trading volume of 304,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.87. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonoco Products (SON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.