NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $393.97 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will report sales of $393.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $393.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $394.02 million. NuStar Energy posted sales of $362.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. NuStar Energy’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 10,218.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,811,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,505,000 after buying an additional 7,736,142 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 46.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,844 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,265,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,713,000 after acquiring an additional 817,689 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 734,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 342,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter worth $4,121,000. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.37. 565,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,575. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.70%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuStar Energy (NS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.