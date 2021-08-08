Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PAYA. Truist began coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Get Paya alerts:

Shares of PAYA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.52. 2,013,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,828. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06. Paya has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Paya in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Paya in the first quarter worth $118,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.