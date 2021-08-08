Brokerages Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.31 Billion

Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will announce $4.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.43 billion and the lowest is $4.25 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $17.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.73 billion to $18.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.72 billion to $17.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,114,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,220. General Mills has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,019,000 after acquiring an additional 177,865 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,025,000 after purchasing an additional 124,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Mills by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,450 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

