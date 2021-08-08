Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.Maximus also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS.

Shares of MMS stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $83.99. 317,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,121. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.19. Maximus has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMS. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $993,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

