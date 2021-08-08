Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Maximus updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.99. The company had a trading volume of 317,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,121. Maximus has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.19. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

