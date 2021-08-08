Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 586,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,453,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $2,848,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 10,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.65.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.44. 1,708,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

