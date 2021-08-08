Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 385 Shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.87. 6,736 shares of the stock were exchanged. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03.

