Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 247 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $80.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.