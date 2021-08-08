Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 56 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $313,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,956 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $567,339,000 after purchasing an additional 651,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 576,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after purchasing an additional 532,999 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,106,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $530,810,000 after purchasing an additional 429,427 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $241.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.01. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.50.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

