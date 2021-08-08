Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 150 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,294 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after acquiring an additional 908,748 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,896,000 after acquiring an additional 688,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 548.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,641,000 after acquiring an additional 541,706 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 132,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $35,065,187.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,283,621 shares of company stock valued at $306,474,518. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.19.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.44. 2,155,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.41. The firm has a market cap of $252.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $270.65.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 122.56% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

