iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Position Decreased by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,548,000 after buying an additional 48,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,305,000 after buying an additional 28,635 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,042,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 47,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,382,000.

Shares of IYY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,519. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.49 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.18.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

