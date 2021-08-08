Asio Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Asio Capital LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,487 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,045,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460,377. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $232.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $191.72 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total value of $4,978,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 498,581 shares of company stock worth $121,096,529 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

