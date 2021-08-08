Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,413 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 334.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.3% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VONG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $848,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.78. 323,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,247. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.79. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $73.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.