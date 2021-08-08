Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,084 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,895,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,107,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,060,000 after purchasing an additional 163,889 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,369,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,230,000 after purchasing an additional 265,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,488,000 after purchasing an additional 322,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wind River Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,928,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,278. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $77.64 and a 12 month high of $105.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.86.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

