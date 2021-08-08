Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to post earnings per share of $1.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Columbia Sportswear posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.09. The stock had a trading volume of 304,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,802. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.42. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth about $3,880,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 22,419 shares in the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.