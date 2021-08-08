Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.19. 480,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,452. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.45 million, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 16,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $409,578.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,378.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $2,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,961 shares of company stock valued at $8,801,334 in the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

