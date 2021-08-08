Brokerages Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Tenneco reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE:TEN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.60. 520,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,092. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth $7,124,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 563,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,613,000 after purchasing an additional 467,677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 461,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 442,346 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

