Collective Trading Down 0.7% This Week (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Collective coin can now be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00002850 BTC on popular exchanges. Collective has a total market capitalization of $328,357.47 and approximately $294,449.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Collective has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00054187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $364.59 or 0.00827254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00100153 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00040004 BTC.

Collective Profile

Collective (CRYPTO:CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,411 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

