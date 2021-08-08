HeartBout Market Capitalization Achieves $165,054.80 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, HeartBout has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a total market cap of $165,054.80 and approximately $104.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00054187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.59 or 0.00827254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00100153 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00040004 BTC.

HeartBout Coin Profile

HeartBout is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.