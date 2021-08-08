$0.28 EPS Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Brigham Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNRL. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Brigham Minerals stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.79. 156,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 673.68%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, CFO Blake C. Williams sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $503,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $296,803.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 584,727 shares of company stock worth $11,530,367 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 60.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 35,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,561 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 37.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 908,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 247,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

