Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Announces Earnings Results

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) released its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. 13,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,807. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 million, a PE ratio of -53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.55. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $35,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,074.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $27,218.92. Insiders have bought a total of 16,688 shares of company stock valued at $307,996 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

