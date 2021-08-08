TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 1,848 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SYF traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.40. 4,995,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,113,343. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

