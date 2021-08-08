Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 7,956 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $14,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,193 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,012,000 after acquiring an additional 152,026 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,207,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,137,000 after acquiring an additional 125,252 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,991,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,551 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,059,000 after purchasing an additional 965,704 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.10.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,130. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

