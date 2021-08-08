Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Buys 22,226 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,226 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 5.3% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $47,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $289,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.12. 283,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,907. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.40. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $75.89 and a twelve month high of $107.29.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.