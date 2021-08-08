Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Buys 24,500 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 359,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 2.2% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $19,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 142,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 19.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,492,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,767 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 82,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,409,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,274,354. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $244.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

