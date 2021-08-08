AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

AMETEK stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.82. 1,174,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.90 and a 12-month high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

