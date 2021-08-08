Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 5,453 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 957,238 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $50,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,386,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,601,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $234.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

