Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 21,717 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,219,485 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,717 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.2% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.05% of Cisco Systems worth $117,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,921,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,643,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,826,000 after purchasing an additional 296,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $234.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

