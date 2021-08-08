$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will post sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $8.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $213.22. The stock had a trading volume of 369,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,555. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $112.21 and a 1 year high of $226.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

