$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will post sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $8.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $213.22. The stock had a trading volume of 369,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,555. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $112.21 and a 1 year high of $226.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.