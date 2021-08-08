Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $293.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will announce $293.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $285.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $304.00 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $258.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NBIX. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBIX traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.57. The stock had a trading volume of 736,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,743. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.91. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $120.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

