ODUWA (OWC) Market Cap Achieves $1.89 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $9,194.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

