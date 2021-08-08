Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Hits One Day Volume of $613,932.00

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 43.9% higher against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for $4.27 or 0.00009695 BTC on major exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and approximately $613,932.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00045586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00127307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00146839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,956.54 or 0.99816052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.54 or 0.00791451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “POOLZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.