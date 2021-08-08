Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $28.09 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.1% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $28,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1,218.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,298,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK traded up $6.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $896.09. The stock had a trading volume of 472,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,401. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $877.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $920.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

