Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 0.8% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 24.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 60.8% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.56. 1,124,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,732. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $185.20 and a 1 year high of $275.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.17.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. raised their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

