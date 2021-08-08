Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Sprout Social worth $18,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $212,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $519,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $1,154,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 220,983 shares of company stock valued at $17,448,083 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPT traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.99. 361,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,417. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -201.90 and a beta of 1.03. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $106.77.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

