Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 87.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for about 0.6% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,474,000 after purchasing an additional 130,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,014,000 after purchasing an additional 155,733 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 43.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,243,000 after purchasing an additional 501,896 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 230.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,649 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,695,000 after purchasing an additional 32,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $124.28. 550,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,220. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

