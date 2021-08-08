Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.600-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cardinal Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.60-5.90 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.89.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $50.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,583,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,432. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.