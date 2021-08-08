The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $876.50 million.The Shyft Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.75-$1.95 EPS.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.10. The stock had a trading volume of 93,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,115. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on SHYF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $573,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,237 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,045.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,400. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

