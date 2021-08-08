MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MD stock traded up $2.81 on Friday, hitting $33.14. 957,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,393. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.17.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.