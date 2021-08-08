Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%.

NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,607,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,695. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.22.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KPTI. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

